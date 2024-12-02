Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹40.29 and closed slightly lower at ₹39.98. The stock reached a high of ₹40.29 and a low of ₹38.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹15,545.68 crore, Reliance Power's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,209,051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.78
|Support 1
|38.08
|Resistance 2
|40.74
|Support 2
|37.34
|Resistance 3
|41.48
|Support 3
|36.38
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.29 & ₹38.3 yesterday to end at ₹38.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend