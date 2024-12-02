Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -3.05 %. The stock closed at 39.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.76 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 40.29 and closed slightly lower at 39.98. The stock reached a high of 40.29 and a low of 38.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 15,545.68 crore, Reliance Power's shares have seen a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,209,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.78Support 138.08
Resistance 240.74Support 237.34
Resistance 341.48Support 336.38
02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19837 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹39.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 40.29 & 38.3 yesterday to end at 38.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

