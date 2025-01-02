Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 42.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.68 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 42.89 and closed at 42.56, experiencing a high of 44.68 and a low of 42.60. The company's market capitalization stood at 17,112.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. Trading volume on the BSE reached 3,362,867 shares, indicating active market participation. The stock's performance reflects volatility within its current trading range.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at 45.26. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 85.60% to reach 45.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-6.03%
6 Months57.61%
YTD5.0%
1 Year85.6%
02 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Power stock hits 5% upper circuit after subsidiary Sasan Power repays $150 million debt

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-power-stock-hits-5-upper-circuit-after-subsidiary-sasan-power-repays-150-million-debt-11735728065613.html

02 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.44Support 143.31
Resistance 246.15Support 241.89
Resistance 347.57Support 341.18
02 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17974 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹42.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 44.68 & 42.6 yesterday to end at 44.68. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

