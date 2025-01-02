Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹42.89 and closed at ₹42.56, experiencing a high of ₹44.68 and a low of ₹42.60. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,112.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. Trading volume on the BSE reached 3,362,867 shares, indicating active market participation. The stock's performance reflects volatility within its current trading range.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹45.26. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 85.60% to reach ₹45.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-6.03%
|6 Months
|57.61%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|85.6%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/reliance-power-stock-hits-5-upper-circuit-after-subsidiary-sasan-power-repays-150-million-debt-11735728065613.html
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.44
|Support 1
|43.31
|Resistance 2
|46.15
|Support 2
|41.89
|Resistance 3
|47.57
|Support 3
|41.18
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹44.68 & ₹42.6 yesterday to end at ₹44.68. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.