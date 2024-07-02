Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 28.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.98 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's last day saw a slight decrease in stock price, opening at 29.38 and closing at 28.93. The high for the day was 29.38 and the low was 28.68. The market capitalization stood at 11641.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume was 2917957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 29.22. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have gained 106.33% to reach 29.22. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24,141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months-6.58%
6 Months21.04%
YTD24.42%
1 Year106.33%
02 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.36Support 128.67
Resistance 229.71Support 228.33
Resistance 330.05Support 327.98
02 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64458 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 29.38 & 28.68 yesterday to end at 28.93. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

