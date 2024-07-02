Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's last day saw a slight decrease in stock price, opening at ₹29.38 and closing at ₹28.93. The high for the day was ₹29.38 and the low was ₹28.68. The market capitalization stood at ₹11641.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume was 2917957 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹29.22. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have gained 106.33% to reach ₹29.22. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.94% to 24,141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|-6.58%
|6 Months
|21.04%
|YTD
|24.42%
|1 Year
|106.33%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.36
|Support 1
|28.67
|Resistance 2
|29.71
|Support 2
|28.33
|Resistance 3
|30.05
|Support 3
|27.98
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.38 & ₹28.68 yesterday to end at ₹28.93. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend