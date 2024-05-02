Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.97, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.7 and closed at ₹27.56 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹28.3 and the low was ₹27. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,946.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. On the BSE, a total of 3,561,318 shares of Reliance Power were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Reliance Power dropped by 1.03% to reach ₹26.97, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Rattanindia Enterprises is declining, but WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
|CESC
|152.65
|5.35
|3.63
|150.5
|67.4
|20234.83
|Reliance Power
|26.97
|-0.28
|-1.03
|34.35
|11.06
|10073.85
|KPI Green Energy
|1841.55
|33.05
|1.83
|2109.25
|312.7
|11101.34
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.9
|-0.9
|-1.2
|94.85
|37.01
|10214.97
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's low price today was ₹26.65 and the high price was ₹27.45.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.97, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹27.25
Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹26.97 - a 1.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.38 , 27.77 , 28.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.63 , 26.27 , 25.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.96, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹27.25
Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.83 and ₹28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.71
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|28.89
|50 Days
|26.17
|100 Days
|26.28
|300 Days
|22.32
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹26.65 and a high of ₹27.45 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.71
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|28.89
|50 Days
|26.17
|100 Days
|26.28
|300 Days
|22.32
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.02, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹27.25
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.83 and ₹28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.25 and 26.79 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.79 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹27.25
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.83 and ₹28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Reliance Power dropped by 0.44% to reach ₹27.13, while its peer group is showing mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises is declining, whereas WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
|CESC
|154.65
|7.35
|4.99
|150.5
|67.4
|20499.95
|Reliance Power
|27.13
|-0.12
|-0.44
|34.35
|11.06
|10133.61
|KPI Green Energy
|1853.85
|45.35
|2.51
|2109.25
|312.7
|11175.49
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.96
|-0.84
|-1.12
|94.85
|37.01
|10223.27
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.13% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 19.13% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹27.12, a decrease of 0.48%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power touched a high of 27.18 & a low of 26.72 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.25
|Support 1
|26.79
|Resistance 2
|27.45
|Support 2
|26.53
|Resistance 3
|27.71
|Support 3
|26.33
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price declined by 1.39% to reach ₹26.87, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises is experiencing a decrease, whereas WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are observing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2604.5
|124.0
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|27106.12
|CESC
|154.75
|7.45
|5.06
|150.5
|67.4
|20513.2
|Reliance Power
|26.87
|-0.38
|-1.39
|34.35
|11.06
|10036.5
|KPI Green Energy
|1841.95
|33.45
|1.85
|2109.25
|312.7
|11103.76
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.9
|-0.9
|-1.2
|94.85
|37.01
|10214.97
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹27.25
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.83 and ₹28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by -1.03% and is currently trading at ₹26.97. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a price increase of 123.77% to ₹26.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|-12.94%
|6 Months
|59.65%
|YTD
|17.17%
|1 Year
|123.77%
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.03
|Support 1
|26.83
|Resistance 2
|28.77
|Support 2
|26.37
|Resistance 3
|29.23
|Support 3
|25.63
Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31535 k
The trading volume yesterday was 35.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.3 & ₹27 yesterday to end at ₹27.56. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
