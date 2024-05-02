Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 26.97, down -1.03% from yesterday's 27.25

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 06:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 27.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.97 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.7 and closed at 27.56 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 28.3 and the low was 27. The market capitalization stood at 10,946.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 11.06. On the BSE, a total of 3,561,318 shares of Reliance Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Reliance Power dropped by 1.03% to reach 26.97, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Rattanindia Enterprises is declining, but WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2604.5124.05.03037.75157.0227106.12
CESC152.655.353.63150.567.420234.83
Reliance Power26.97-0.28-1.0334.3511.0610073.85
KPI Green Energy1841.5533.051.832109.25312.711101.34
Rattanindia Enterprises73.9-0.9-1.294.8537.0110214.97
02 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price today was 26.65 and the high price was 27.45.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live :Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.97, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price closed the day at 26.97 - a 1.03% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.38 , 27.77 , 28.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.63 , 26.27 , 25.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.96, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price is at 26.96 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.83 and 28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.71
10 Days27.64
20 Days28.89
50 Days26.17
100 Days26.28
300 Days22.32
02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price is at 27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.83 and 28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 26.65 and a high of 27.45 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.02, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price is at 27.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.83 and 28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.25 and 26.79 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.79 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price is at 27.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.83 and 28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Reliance Power dropped by 0.44% to reach 27.13, while its peer group is showing mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises is declining, whereas WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.

02 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.13% lower than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 19.13% lower than yesterday, with the price at 27.12, a decrease of 0.48%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power touched a high of 27.18 & a low of 26.72 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.25Support 126.79
Resistance 227.45Support 226.53
Resistance 327.71Support 326.33
02 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price declined by 1.39% to reach 26.87, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises is experiencing a decrease, whereas WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD, CESC, and KPI Green Energy are observing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.21% respectively.

02 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹27.25

Reliance Power share price is at 27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.83 and 28.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by -1.03% and is currently trading at 26.97. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a price increase of 123.77% to 26.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.5%
3 Months-12.94%
6 Months59.65%
YTD17.17%
1 Year123.77%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.03Support 126.83
Resistance 228.77Support 226.37
Resistance 329.23Support 325.63
02 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31535 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.3 & 27 yesterday to end at 27.56. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.