Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 30.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 30.62 and closed slightly lower at 30.57. The stock reached a high of 31.28 and a low of 30.35 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,291.93 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53. The BSE volume was 6,307,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 101343 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

02 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹30.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.28 & 30.35 yesterday to end at 30.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

