Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.62 and closed slightly lower at ₹30.57. The stock reached a high of ₹31.28 and a low of ₹30.35 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,291.93 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53. The BSE volume was 6,307,229 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.28 & ₹30.35 yesterday to end at ₹30.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.