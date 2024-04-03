Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 30.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.84 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 29.47, reached a high of 30.33, and closed at 28.89. The low for the day was 28.5. The market capitalization stood at 12,183.47 crores. The 52-week high was 33.1, while the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4,513,107 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC128.050.550.43149.966.7416973.93
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD1626.977.455.01641.0155.016931.83
Reliance Power31.841.514.9833.19.9511892.9
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.680.844.9923.995.5512116.92
Rattanindia Enterprises76.780.140.1894.8535.4110613.07
03 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹31.84, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹30.33

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 31.84, which represents a 4.98% increase. The net change is 1.51.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price today was 30.34 and the high price was 31.84.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹31.37, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹30.33

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 31.37, showing a 3.43% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 1.04.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.21%
3 Months22.3%
6 Months57.4%
YTD30.04%
1 Year191.35%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹30.33, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.89

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 30.33, which represents a 4.98% increase. The net change is 1.44 points.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,513,107 shares with a closing price of 28.89.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!