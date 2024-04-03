Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹29.47, reached a high of ₹30.33, and closed at ₹28.89. The low for the day was ₹28.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,183.47 crores. The 52-week high was ₹33.1, while the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4,513,107 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|128.05
|0.55
|0.43
|149.9
|66.74
|16973.93
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|1626.9
|77.45
|5.0
|1641.0
|155.0
|16931.83
|Reliance Power
|31.84
|1.51
|4.98
|33.1
|9.95
|11892.9
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.68
|0.84
|4.99
|23.99
|5.55
|12116.92
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.78
|0.14
|0.18
|94.85
|35.41
|10613.07
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹31.84, which represents a 4.98% increase. The net change is 1.51.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.21%
|3 Months
|22.3%
|6 Months
|57.4%
|YTD
|30.04%
|1 Year
|191.35%
