Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 38.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.72 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 38.37 and closed at 38.76, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 39 and a low of 37.02, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of approximately 15,614 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 54.25 and above its 52-week low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,133,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 0.72%, currently trading at 39.00. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 86.43%, reaching 39.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, standing at 24,276.05 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.37%
3 Months32.9%
6 Months50.95%
YTD66.82%
1 Year86.43%
03 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.5Support 137.86
Resistance 240.06Support 236.78
Resistance 341.14Support 336.22
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19867 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹38.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 39 & 37.02 yesterday to end at 38.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.