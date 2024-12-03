Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.37 and closed at ₹38.76, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹39 and a low of ₹37.02, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹15,614 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and above its 52-week low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,133,391 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹39.00. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 86.43%, reaching ₹39.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, standing at 24,276.05 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.37%
|3 Months
|32.9%
|6 Months
|50.95%
|YTD
|66.82%
|1 Year
|86.43%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.5
|Support 1
|37.86
|Resistance 2
|40.06
|Support 2
|36.78
|Resistance 3
|41.14
|Support 3
|36.22
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹39 & ₹37.02 yesterday to end at ₹38.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend