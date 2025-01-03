Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹44.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹44.68. The stock reached a high of ₹46.7 and a low of ₹44.17 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,967.91 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,128,947 shares for Reliance Power.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 114.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.7 & ₹44.17 yesterday to end at ₹46.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend