Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.17 and closed at ₹28.98. The high for the day was ₹29.23, while the low was ₹28.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹11540.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1188240 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1188 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.23 & ₹28.6 yesterday to end at ₹28.98. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend