LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Up in Trading Today

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.83 %. The stock closed at 24.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.48 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 25.5 and closed at 24.54. The high for the day was 25.76 and the low was 25.21. The market capitalization stood at 10211.14 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 12.76. The BSE volume for the day was 2419555 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03:48 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock reached a low of 25.21 and a high of 25.76 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:49:10 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 139.36% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 12 PM has increased by 139.36% compared to yesterday, with the price at 25.6, reflecting a 4.32% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:36:23 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.68 and 25.14 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 25.14 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.61Support 125.41
Resistance 225.68Support 225.28
Resistance 325.81Support 325.21
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:37 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.23
10 Days25.69
20 Days25.68
50 Days26.40
100 Days26.85
300 Days23.36
03 Jun 2024, 12:13:38 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.48, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹24.54

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 24.93 & second resistance of 25.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.58. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 25.58 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:53:13 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 159.42% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 11 AM has increased by 159.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at 25.39, showing a 3.46% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:35:47 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock reached a peak of 25.75 and a trough of 25.21 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 25.59 and 25.45, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.68Support 125.14
Resistance 225.99Support 224.91
Resistance 326.22Support 324.6
03 Jun 2024, 11:20:18 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.76 & 25.21 yesterday to end at 24.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

