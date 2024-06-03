Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Up in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹25.5 and closed at ₹24.54. The high for the day was ₹25.76 and the low was ₹25.21. The market capitalization stood at ₹10211.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹12.76. The BSE volume for the day was 2419555 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 139.36% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 12 PM has increased by 139.36% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹25.6, reflecting a 4.32% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.68 and 25.14 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 25.14 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 25.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.61
|Support 1
|25.41
|Resistance 2
|25.68
|Support 2
|25.28
|Resistance 3
|25.81
|Support 3
|25.21
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.23
|10 Days
|25.69
|20 Days
|25.68
|50 Days
|26.40
|100 Days
|26.85
|300 Days
|23.36
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.48, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹24.54
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹24.93 & second resistance of ₹25.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.58. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹25.58 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 159.42% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 11 AM has increased by 159.42% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹25.39, showing a 3.46% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock reached a peak of 25.75 and a trough of 25.21 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 25.59 and 25.45, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.68
|Support 1
|25.14
|Resistance 2
|25.99
|Support 2
|24.91
|Resistance 3
|26.22
|Support 3
|24.6
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.76 & ₹25.21 yesterday to end at ₹24.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.