Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.79, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.3 and closed at ₹27.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹27.45, while the low was ₹26.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,833.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,086,810 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's today's high was ₹27.40 and the low was ₹26.62.
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.79, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹26.79 - a 0.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.28 , 27.77 , 28.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.48 , 26.17 , 25.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 507.34% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM has increased by 507.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.79, showing a decrease of -0.67%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.8, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.63 and ₹27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.71
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|28.89
|50 Days
|26.17
|100 Days
|26.28
|300 Days
|22.36
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 720.84% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 2 PM today is significantly higher, at 720.84%, compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at ₹26.77, showing a decrease of -0.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Reliance Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.87 and 26.67 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.8
|Support 1
|26.62
|Resistance 2
|26.89
|Support 2
|26.53
|Resistance 3
|26.98
|Support 3
|26.44
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.71, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.71 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.63 and ₹27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 563.75% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 563.75% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹26.68, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.92 and 26.67 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.87
|Support 1
|26.67
|Resistance 2
|26.99
|Support 2
|26.59
|Resistance 3
|27.07
|Support 3
|26.47
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹26.7 and a high of ₹27.4 on the current day.
Reliance Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 494.59% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power until 12 AM has increased by 494.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.87, showing a decrease of -0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power reached a peak of 26.95 and a bottom of 26.7 in the recent trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 26.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders are advised to consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 26.7 and 26.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.92
|Support 1
|26.67
|Resistance 2
|27.06
|Support 2
|26.56
|Resistance 3
|27.17
|Support 3
|26.42
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.71
|10 Days
|27.64
|20 Days
|28.89
|50 Days
|26.17
|100 Days
|26.28
|300 Days
|22.36
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.63 and ₹27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 213.56% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM is 213.56% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹26.86, showing a decrease of -0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.2 and 26.81 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 26.81 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.0
|Support 1
|26.8
|Resistance 2
|27.1
|Support 2
|26.7
|Resistance 3
|27.2
|Support 3
|26.6
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.92, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.63 and ₹27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 0.41% to ₹26.86, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are facing declines, whereas CESC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CESC
|155.0
|2.35
|1.54
|155.5
|67.4
|20546.34
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.66
|-0.41
|-2.04
|23.99
|5.57
|13473.9
|Reliance Power
|26.86
|-0.11
|-0.41
|34.35
|11.06
|10032.76
|KPI Green Energy
|1828.1
|-13.45
|-0.73
|2109.25
|312.7
|11020.26
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.51
|-0.19
|-0.26
|94.85
|37.01
|10161.06
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.65% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Power until 10 AM is 5.65% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹26.88, a decrease of 0.33%. Monitoring volume traded is crucial alongside price to analyze trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power touched a high of 27.3 & a low of 26.91 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.2
|Support 1
|26.81
|Resistance 2
|27.45
|Support 2
|26.67
|Resistance 3
|27.59
|Support 3
|26.42
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 0.11% to reach ₹27, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Jaiprakash Power Ventures is declining, whereas CESC, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.55% and 0.47% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CESC
|153.8
|1.15
|0.75
|155.5
|67.4
|20387.27
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.7
|-0.37
|-1.84
|23.99
|5.57
|13501.31
|Reliance Power
|27.0
|0.03
|0.11
|34.35
|11.06
|10085.06
|KPI Green Energy
|1863.15
|21.6
|1.17
|2109.25
|312.7
|11231.55
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.88
|0.18
|0.24
|94.85
|37.01
|10212.21
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.16, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹26.97
Reliance Power share price is at ₹27.16 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.63 and ₹27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.08% and is currently trading at ₹27.26. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 126.47% to ₹27.26, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|-10.76%
|6 Months
|47.67%
|YTD
|15.67%
|1 Year
|126.47%
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.38
|Support 1
|26.63
|Resistance 2
|27.77
|Support 2
|26.27
|Resistance 3
|28.13
|Support 3
|25.88
Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31264 k
The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.45 & ₹26.65 yesterday to end at ₹27.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!