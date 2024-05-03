Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power closed today at 26.79, down -0.67% from yesterday's 26.97

32 min read . 05:31 PM IST
Reliance Power stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 26.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.79 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.3 and closed at 27.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 27.45, while the low was 26.65. The market capitalization stood at 10,833.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,086,810 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's today's high was 27.40 and the low was 26.62.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.79, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price closed the day at 26.79 - a 0.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 27.28 , 27.77 , 28.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 26.48 , 26.17 , 25.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 507.34% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM has increased by 507.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.79, showing a decrease of -0.67%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.8, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price is at 26.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.63 and 27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.71
10 Days27.64
20 Days28.89
50 Days26.17
100 Days26.28
300 Days22.36
03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 720.84% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 2 PM today is significantly higher, at 720.84%, compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently at 26.77, showing a decrease of -0.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.87 and 26.67 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.8Support 126.62
Resistance 226.89Support 226.53
Resistance 326.98Support 326.44
03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.71, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price is at 26.71 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.63 and 27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 563.75% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 563.75% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at 26.68, showing a decrease of -1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.92 and 26.67 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.87Support 126.67
Resistance 226.99Support 226.59
Resistance 327.07Support 326.47
03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 26.7 and a high of 27.4 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 494.59% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power until 12 AM has increased by 494.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.87, showing a decrease of -0.37%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power reached a peak of 26.95 and a bottom of 26.7 in the recent trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 26.8 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders are advised to consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 26.7 and 26.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.92Support 126.67
Resistance 227.06Support 226.56
Resistance 327.17Support 326.42
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.71
10 Days27.64
20 Days28.89
50 Days26.17
100 Days26.28
300 Days22.36
03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.75, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price is at 26.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.63 and 27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 213.56% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM is 213.56% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 26.86, showing a decrease of -0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 27.2 and 26.81 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 26.81 and selling near the hourly resistance of 27.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.0Support 126.8
Resistance 227.1Support 226.7
Resistance 327.2Support 326.6
03 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.92, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price is at 26.92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.63 and 27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 0.41% to 26.86, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are facing declines, whereas CESC is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CESC155.02.351.54155.567.420546.34
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.66-0.41-2.0423.995.5713473.9
Reliance Power26.86-0.11-0.4134.3511.0610032.76
KPI Green Energy1828.1-13.45-0.732109.25312.711020.26
Rattanindia Enterprises73.51-0.19-0.2694.8537.0110161.06
03 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.65% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power until 10 AM is 5.65% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 26.88, a decrease of 0.33%. Monitoring volume traded is crucial alongside price to analyze trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power touched a high of 27.3 & a low of 26.91 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.2Support 126.81
Resistance 227.45Support 226.67
Resistance 327.59Support 326.42
03 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 0.11% to reach 27, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Jaiprakash Power Ventures is declining, whereas CESC, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.55% and 0.47% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CESC153.81.150.75155.567.420387.27
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.7-0.37-1.8423.995.5713501.31
Reliance Power27.00.030.1134.3511.0610085.06
KPI Green Energy1863.1521.61.172109.25312.711231.55
Rattanindia Enterprises73.880.180.2494.8537.0110212.21
03 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.16, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹26.97

Reliance Power share price is at 27.16 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.63 and 27.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.08% and is currently trading at 27.26. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 126.47% to 27.26, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.80% to reach 22648.20 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months-10.76%
6 Months47.67%
YTD15.67%
1 Year126.47%
03 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.38Support 126.63
Resistance 227.77Support 226.27
Resistance 328.13Support 325.88
03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31264 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.45 & 26.65 yesterday to end at 27.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.