Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 30.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 30.64 and closed slightly lower at 30.6. The stock reached a high of 30.8 and dipped to a low of 29.57. The company's market capitalization stood at 12,091.08 crore. With a 52-week high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53, the trading volume on the BSE was 6,454,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 130.71Support 129.53
Resistance 231.34Support 228.98
Resistance 331.89Support 328.35
03 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93681 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹30.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 30.8 & 29.57 yesterday to end at 30.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

