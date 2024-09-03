Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.64 and closed slightly lower at ₹30.6. The stock reached a high of ₹30.8 and dipped to a low of ₹29.57. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹12,091.08 crore. With a 52-week high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53, the trading volume on the BSE was 6,454,616 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|30.71
|Support 1
|29.53
|Resistance 2
|31.34
|Support 2
|28.98
|Resistance 3
|31.89
|Support 3
|28.35
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.8 & ₹29.57 yesterday to end at ₹30.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.