Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 31.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.43 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw a decrease in the open price from 30.9 to a close price of 30.33. The stock reached a high of 31.84 and a low of 30.34. The market capitalization stood at 12,790.04 crore. The 52-week high was at 33.1, while the low was at 9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 7,960,539 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹33.43, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹31.84

Reliance Power's stock is currently priced at 33.43, showing a 4.99% increase. The net change is 1.59.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.22%
3 Months18.36%
6 Months69.15%
YTD36.48%
1 Year205.77%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹31.84, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹30.33

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 31.84, with a percentage change of 4.98% and a net change of 1.51. The stock has seen a positive movement, indicating potential growth or investor interest in the company.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.33 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 7,960,539 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 30.33.

