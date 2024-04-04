Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's last day saw a decrease in the open price from ₹30.9 to a close price of ₹30.33. The stock reached a high of ₹31.84 and a low of ₹30.34. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,790.04 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹33.1, while the low was at ₹9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 7,960,539 shares traded.
Reliance Power's stock is currently priced at ₹33.43, showing a 4.99% increase. The net change is ₹1.59.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.22%
|3 Months
|18.36%
|6 Months
|69.15%
|YTD
|36.48%
|1 Year
|205.77%
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 7,960,539 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹30.33.
