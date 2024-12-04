Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 38.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.12 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 38.86 and closed slightly lower at 38.72. The stock reached a high of 39.44 and a low of 38.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 15,722.43 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility. Over the past year, Reliance Power has experienced a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37, with a trading volume of 817,290 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19440 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 817 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹38.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 39.44 & 38.5 yesterday to end at 39.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

