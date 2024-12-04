Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.86 and closed slightly lower at ₹38.72. The stock reached a high of ₹39.44 and a low of ₹38.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹15,722.43 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility. Over the past year, Reliance Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37, with a trading volume of 817,290 shares on the BSE.
