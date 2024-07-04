Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹28.86 and closed at ₹28.73. The high for the day was ₹29, while the low was ₹28.32. The market capitalization stood at ₹11400.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2868735 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.78
|Support 1
|28.13
|Resistance 2
|29.21
|Support 2
|27.91
|Resistance 3
|29.43
|Support 3
|27.48
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29 & ₹28.32 yesterday to end at ₹28.73. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.