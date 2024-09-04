Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹30.04 and closed at ₹30.10. The stock reached a high of ₹30.34 and a low of ₹29.51, with a trading volume of 4,862,027 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹11,886.22 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 2.1% today, reaching ₹30.21, in line with its peers. Companies like Nava, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kpi Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.68% and 0.64%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|981.9
|27.6
|2.89
|1018.85
|374.55
|14247.43
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.31
|0.29
|1.61
|23.99
|8.26
|12548.68
|Reliance Power
|30.21
|0.62
|2.1
|38.07
|15.53
|12135.27
|Kpi Green Energy
|896.95
|7.6
|0.85
|1116.0
|255.33
|5407.05
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|81.32
|2.48
|3.15
|94.85
|48.45
|11240.62
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹30.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹29.31 and ₹30.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹29.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 30.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at ₹29.83. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 51.30% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|28.33%
|YTD
|26.95%
|1 Year
|51.3%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|30.13
|Support 1
|29.31
|Resistance 2
|30.64
|Support 2
|29.0
|Resistance 3
|30.95
|Support 3
|28.49
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹30.34 & ₹29.51 yesterday to end at ₹29.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.