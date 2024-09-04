Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 29.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.01 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 30.04 and closed at 30.10. The stock reached a high of 30.34 and a low of 29.51, with a trading volume of 4,862,027 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 11,886.22 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 2.1% today, reaching 30.21, in line with its peers. Companies like Nava, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kpi Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.68% and 0.64%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava981.927.62.891018.85374.5514247.43
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.310.291.6123.998.2612548.68
Reliance Power30.210.622.138.0715.5312135.27
Kpi Green Energy896.957.60.851116.0255.335407.05
Rattanindia Enterprises81.322.483.1594.8548.4511240.62
04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹30.01, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹29.59

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 30.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 29.31 and 30.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 29.31 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 30.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 0.81%, currently trading at 29.83. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 51.30% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months28.33%
YTD26.95%
1 Year51.3%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 130.13Support 129.31
Resistance 230.64Support 229.0
Resistance 330.95Support 328.49
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88301 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹30.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 30.34 & 29.51 yesterday to end at 29.59. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

