Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 31.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.43 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 33.43 and closed at 31.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 33.43 and the low was 32.79. The market capitalization stood at 13,428.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1 and the 52-week low was 9.95. On the BSE, a total of 9,360,898 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.61%
3 Months6.19%
6 Months76.46%
YTD43.13%
1 Year208.8%
05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹33.43, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹31.84

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 33.43, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.59. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Reliance Power.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹31.84 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 9,360,898 shares with a closing price of 31.84.

