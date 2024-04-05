Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power shares surge on positive trading day

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹33.43 and closed at ₹31.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹33.43 and the low was ₹32.79. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,428.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.95. On the BSE, a total of 9,360,898 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.61%
|3 Months
|6.19%
|6 Months
|76.46%
|YTD
|43.13%
|1 Year
|208.8%
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹33.43, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.59. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Reliance Power.
On the last day, Reliance Power on BSE had a trading volume of 9,360,898 shares with a closing price of ₹31.84.
