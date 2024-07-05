Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock up in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 28.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at 28.41 and closed at 28.38 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 28.8 and the low was 28.01. The market capitalization stands at 11,291.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.35 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,082,299 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹28.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹28.11

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 28.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.79 and 28.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at 28.11 today. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 95.89% to 28.11. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.46%
3 Months-21.84%
6 Months-7.53%
YTD20.64%
1 Year95.89%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.56Support 127.79
Resistance 229.06Support 227.52
Resistance 329.33Support 327.02
05 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58028 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.8 & 28.01 yesterday to end at 28.38. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

