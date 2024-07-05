Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock up in today's trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹28.41 and closed at ₹28.38 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹28.8 and the low was ₹28.01. The market capitalization stands at ₹11,291.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,082,299 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹28.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.79 and ₹28.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.79 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at ₹28.11 today. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 95.89% to ₹28.11. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|3 Months
|-21.84%
|6 Months
|-7.53%
|YTD
|20.64%
|1 Year
|95.89%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.56
|Support 1
|27.79
|Resistance 2
|29.06
|Support 2
|27.52
|Resistance 3
|29.33
|Support 3
|27.02
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.8 & ₹28.01 yesterday to end at ₹28.38. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.