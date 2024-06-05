Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock showed positive movement on the last day with an open price of ₹23.44 and a close price of ₹24.48. The high was at ₹23.95 and the low was at ₹23.26. The market cap stood at ₹9359.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹34.35 and ₹13.04 respectively. The BSE volume was at 1,282,742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.93% higher than yesterday
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 3.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹23.3, down by -4.82%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power touched a high of 25.0 & a low of 24.48 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.07
|Support 1
|24.55
|Resistance 2
|25.29
|Support 2
|24.25
|Resistance 3
|25.59
|Support 3
|24.03
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live:
RELIANCE POWER
RELIANCE POWER
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Reliance Power has dropped by 4.86% to reach ₹23.29, reflecting the trend seen in its peer companies like KPI Green Energy, Rattan India Power, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also experiencing slight declines, with Nifty down by 0.36% and Sensex down by 0.15%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KPI Green Energy
|1668.85
|-87.8
|-5.0
|2109.25
|333.37
|10060.26
|Rattan India Power
|18.42
|-0.96
|-4.95
|21.13
|3.31
|9891.73
|Reliance Power
|23.29
|-1.19
|-4.86
|34.35
|13.04
|9355.53
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|64.9
|-1.22
|-1.85
|94.85
|37.56
|8970.93
|Nava
|480.25
|-4.95
|-1.02
|543.0
|249.0
|6968.46
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.95 & ₹23.26 yesterday to end at ₹24.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend