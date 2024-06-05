Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -4.62 %. The stock closed at 24.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock showed positive movement on the last day with an open price of 23.44 and a close price of 24.48. The high was at 23.95 and the low was at 23.26. The market cap stood at 9359.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 34.35 and 13.04 respectively. The BSE volume was at 1,282,742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.93% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 3.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 23.3, down by -4.82%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

05 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power touched a high of 25.0 & a low of 24.48 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.07Support 124.55
Resistance 225.29Support 224.25
Resistance 325.59Support 324.03
05 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Reliance Power has dropped by 4.86% to reach 23.29, reflecting the trend seen in its peer companies like KPI Green Energy, Rattan India Power, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also experiencing slight declines, with Nifty down by 0.36% and Sensex down by 0.15%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KPI Green Energy1668.85-87.8-5.02109.25333.3710060.26
Rattan India Power18.42-0.96-4.9521.133.319891.73
Reliance Power23.29-1.19-4.8634.3513.049355.53
Rattanindia Enterprises64.9-1.22-1.8594.8537.568970.93
Nava480.25-4.95-1.02543.0249.06968.46
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.95 & 23.26 yesterday to end at 24.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.