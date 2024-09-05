Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹29.21 and closed higher at ₹29.59, reaching a daily high of ₹31.06 while maintaining a low of ₹29.21. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹12,476.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53, with a notable BSE trading volume of 5,594,437 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.06 & ₹29.21 yesterday to end at ₹31.06. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.