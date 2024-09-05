Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 29.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.06 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 29.21 and closed higher at 29.59, reaching a daily high of 31.06 while maintaining a low of 29.21. The company's market capitalization stands at 12,476.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53, with a notable BSE trading volume of 5,594,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85935 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.06 & 29.21 yesterday to end at 31.06. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.