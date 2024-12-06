Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 41.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.12 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 42.41 and closed at 41.07, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 43.12 and a low of 42.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,505.73 crore, the company's performance is reflective of its recent trading patterns. The stock's 52-week high stands at 54.25, while the 52-week low is 19.37. BSE recorded a volume of 2,433,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 4.34%, currently trading at 44.99. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have surged by 85.95%, reaching 44.99. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.85%
3 Months40.58%
6 Months75.72%
YTD85.15%
1 Year85.95%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 143.49Support 142.45
Resistance 243.83Support 241.75
Resistance 344.53Support 341.41
06 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20048 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹41.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 43.12 & 42.15 yesterday to end at 43.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

