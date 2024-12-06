Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹42.41 and closed at ₹41.07, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹43.12 and a low of ₹42.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,505.73 crore, the company's performance is reflective of its recent trading patterns. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹54.25, while the 52-week low is ₹19.37. BSE recorded a volume of 2,433,978 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 4.34%, currently trading at ₹44.99. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have surged by 85.95%, reaching ₹44.99. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.85%
|3 Months
|40.58%
|6 Months
|75.72%
|YTD
|85.15%
|1 Year
|85.95%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|43.49
|Support 1
|42.45
|Resistance 2
|43.83
|Support 2
|41.75
|Resistance 3
|44.53
|Support 3
|41.41
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹43.12 & ₹42.15 yesterday to end at ₹43.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend