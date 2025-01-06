Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹46.22 and closed slightly higher at ₹46.29, with a peak price of ₹47.13 and a low of ₹45.54. The stock's market capitalization stood at ₹18,397.73 crore. Over the past year, it has reached a high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,776,553 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.13 & ₹45.54 yesterday to end at ₹45.78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend