Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 46.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.78 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.22 and closed slightly higher at 46.29, with a peak price of 47.13 and a low of 45.54. The stock's market capitalization stood at 18,397.73 crore. Over the past year, it has reached a high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,776,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19602 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹46.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 47.13 & 45.54 yesterday to end at 45.78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

