Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 23.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.69 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 24.01, reached a high of 24.69, and closed at 23.52. The low for the day was 23.99. The market capitalization stood at 9917.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 13.04. The BSE volume for the day was 2,720,417 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 24.78 and 24.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 24.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 24.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹23.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.69 & 23.99 yesterday to end at 23.52. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

