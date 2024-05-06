LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Trade

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 26.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.