Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹27.01, a close price of ₹26.97, with a high of ₹27.4 and a low of ₹26.62. The market capitalization stands at ₹10761.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2443276 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 51.08% higher than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM today is 51.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.1, showing a decrease of -2.58%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.31 and 26.1 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.31
|Support 1
|26.11
|Resistance 2
|26.38
|Support 2
|25.98
|Resistance 3
|26.51
|Support 3
|25.91
Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹26 and a high of ₹26.75 on the current trading day.
Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.28 and 26.11 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.11 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Neutral
Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|27.23
|10 Days
|27.44
|20 Days
|28.81
|50 Days
|26.18
|100 Days
|26.40
|300 Days
|22.44
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.2, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹26.79
The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹26.17 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 26.64 and 26.01 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.01 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.64.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 2.16% to reach ₹26.21, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are declining, whereas KPI Green Energy and Nava are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.19
|-0.52
|-2.64
|23.99
|5.57
|13151.79
|KPI Green Energy
|1952.95
|82.5
|4.41
|2109.25
|312.7
|11772.89
|Reliance Power
|26.21
|-0.58
|-2.16
|34.35
|11.06
|9789.97
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|72.69
|-1.66
|-2.23
|94.85
|37.01
|10047.72
|Nava
|525.55
|4.3
|0.82
|540.0
|220.5
|7625.76
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power touched a high of 26.63 & a low of 26.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at ₹26.58. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant increase of 119.67% to ₹26.58. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|-9.2%
|6 Months
|46.85%
|YTD
|15.02%
|1 Year
|119.67%
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.28
|Support 1
|26.48
|Resistance 2
|27.77
|Support 2
|26.17
|Resistance 3
|28.08
|Support 3
|25.68
Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30469 k
The trading volume yesterday was 47.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.4 & ₹26.62 yesterday to end at ₹26.97. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
