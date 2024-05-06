Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 26.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of 27.01, a close price of 26.97, with a high of 27.4 and a low of 26.62. The market capitalization stands at 10761.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2443276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:49:48 PM IST

Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 51.08% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM today is 51.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.1, showing a decrease of -2.58%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:37:13 PM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.31 and 26.1 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.31Support 126.11
Resistance 226.38Support 225.98
Resistance 326.51Support 325.91
06 May 2024, 01:07:35 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 26 and a high of 26.75 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:53:30 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 62.10% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for Reliance Power until 12 PM is 62.10% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 26.15, down by -2.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41:09 PM IST

Reliance Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.28 and 26.11 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.11 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.31Support 126.1
Resistance 226.39Support 225.97
Resistance 326.52Support 325.89
06 May 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Neutral

06 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days27.23
10 Days27.44
20 Days28.81
50 Days26.18
100 Days26.40
300 Days22.44
06 May 2024, 12:15:47 PM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.2, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹26.79

The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:48:30 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 101.39% higher than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 11 AM is 101.39% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 26.14, showing a decrease of -2.43%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:35:07 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 26.64 and 26.01 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.01 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.64.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.28Support 126.11
Resistance 226.39Support 226.05
Resistance 326.45Support 325.94
06 May 2024, 11:22:59 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.22, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹26.79

The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13:38 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 2.16% to reach 26.21, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are declining, whereas KPI Green Energy and Nava are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.19-0.52-2.6423.995.5713151.79
KPI Green Energy1952.9582.54.412109.25312.711772.89
Reliance Power26.21-0.58-2.1634.3511.069789.97
Rattanindia Enterprises72.69-1.66-2.2394.8537.0110047.72
Nava525.554.30.82540.0220.57625.76
06 May 2024, 10:51:13 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 108.10% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Power by 10 AM is 108.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 26.2, showing a decrease of -2.2%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power touched a high of 26.63 & a low of 26.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.64Support 126.01
Resistance 226.95Support 225.69
Resistance 327.27Support 325.38
06 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52:16 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Reliance Power dropped by 2.24% today to reach 26.19, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are declining, whereas KPI Green Energy and Nava are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.32% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.22-0.49-2.4923.995.5713172.35
KPI Green Energy1918.247.752.552109.25312.711563.41
Reliance Power26.19-0.6-2.2434.3511.069782.5
Rattanindia Enterprises72.54-1.81-2.4394.8537.0110026.98
Nava530.959.71.86540.0220.57704.12
06 May 2024, 09:38:53 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.28, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹26.79

The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 26.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20:07 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at 26.58. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant increase of 119.67% to 26.58. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months-9.2%
6 Months46.85%
YTD15.02%
1 Year119.67%
06 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.28Support 126.48
Resistance 227.77Support 226.17
Resistance 328.08Support 325.68
06 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30469 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 May 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.4 & 26.62 yesterday to end at 26.97. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

