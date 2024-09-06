Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 31.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.87 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 32.61 but closed lower at 31.06. The stock reached a high of 32.61 and a low of 30.74 during the session. With a market capitalization of 12,400.39 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 7,186,948 on the BSE. Over the past year, Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of 38.07 and a low of 15.53.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 131.88Support 130.34
Resistance 232.84Support 229.76
Resistance 333.42Support 328.8
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82628 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.61 & 30.74 yesterday to end at 30.87. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.