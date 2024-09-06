Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹32.61 but closed lower at ₹31.06. The stock reached a high of ₹32.61 and a low of ₹30.74 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,400.39 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 7,186,948 on the BSE. Over the past year, Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹38.07 and a low of ₹15.53.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.88
|Support 1
|30.34
|Resistance 2
|32.84
|Support 2
|29.76
|Resistance 3
|33.42
|Support 3
|28.8
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.61 & ₹30.74 yesterday to end at ₹30.87. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.