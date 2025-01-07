Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹45.66 and closed at ₹45.78, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹46.02 and dipped to a low of ₹43.50. With a market capitalization of ₹17,477.84 crore, Reliance Power's shares traded a total volume of 4,145,925 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and above its low of ₹19.37.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.24
|Support 1
|42.65
|Resistance 2
|46.96
|Support 2
|41.78
|Resistance 3
|47.83
|Support 3
|40.06
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 100.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.02 & ₹43.5 yesterday to end at ₹43.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.