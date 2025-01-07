Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 45.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 45.66 and closed at 45.78, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 46.02 and dipped to a low of 43.50. With a market capitalization of 17,477.84 crore, Reliance Power's shares traded a total volume of 4,145,925 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 54.25 and above its low of 19.37.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.24Support 142.65
Resistance 246.96Support 241.78
Resistance 347.83Support 340.06
07 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20396 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 100.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

07 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹45.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 46.02 & 43.5 yesterday to end at 43.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.