Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 24.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.88 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock had a mixed day with the opening price at 24.95 and closing at 24.59. The high was 25.2 and the low was 24.5. The market capitalization stood at 9994.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 13.04 respectively. The BSE volume was 3,491,957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 25.25 and 24.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 24.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.2 & 24.5 yesterday to end at 24.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

