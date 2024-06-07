Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock had a mixed day with the opening price at ₹24.95 and closing at ₹24.59. The high was ₹25.2 and the low was ₹24.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹9994.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹13.04 respectively. The BSE volume was 3,491,957 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 25.25 and 24.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 24.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.2 & ₹24.5 yesterday to end at ₹24.59. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.