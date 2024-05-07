Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹26.75 and closed at ₹26.79. The high for the day was ₹26.75 and the low was ₹25.75. The market capitalization was ₹10,383.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,619,313 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 12.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26.75 & ₹25.75 yesterday to end at ₹26.79. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
