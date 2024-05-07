Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.51 %. The stock closed at 26.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 26.75 and closed at 26.79. The high for the day was 26.75 and the low was 25.75. The market capitalization was 10,383.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 11.06 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,619,313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29856 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26.75 & 25.75 yesterday to end at 26.79. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

