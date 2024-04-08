Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 33.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.58 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 33.9 and closed at 33.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 34.35, and the low was 31.76. The market capitalization is at 13087.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 34.35 and a low of 9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 12,332,010 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹32.58, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹33.43

The current price of Reliance Power stock is 32.58 with a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹33.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 12,332,010 shares with a closing price of 33.43.

