Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹33.9 and closed at ₹33.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹34.35, and the low was ₹31.76. The market capitalization is at ₹13087.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹34.35 and a low of ₹9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 12,332,010 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Reliance Power stock is ₹32.58 with a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 12,332,010 shares with a closing price of ₹33.43.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!