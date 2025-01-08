Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹42.64 and closed at ₹43.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹44.20 and a low of ₹42.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,433.65 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and above its 52-week low of ₹19.37. The BSE volume for the day was 2,793,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹42.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹41.64. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹41.64 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹43.03. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have increased by 35.41%, reaching ₹43.03. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|-1.46%
|6 Months
|54.5%
|YTD
|1.88%
|1 Year
|35.41%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|44.17
|Support 1
|42.48
|Resistance 2
|45.02
|Support 2
|41.64
|Resistance 3
|45.86
|Support 3
|40.79
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹44.2 & ₹42.45 yesterday to end at ₹43.34. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.