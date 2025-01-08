Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 43.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.34 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 42.64 and closed at 43.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 44.20 and a low of 42.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 17,433.65 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 54.25 and above its 52-week low of 19.37. The BSE volume for the day was 2,793,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹42.34, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹43.34

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 42.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 41.64. If the stock price breaks the second support of 41.64 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by 0.72%, currently trading at 43.03. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have increased by 35.41%, reaching 43.03. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months-1.46%
6 Months54.5%
YTD1.88%
1 Year35.41%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 144.17Support 142.48
Resistance 245.02Support 241.64
Resistance 345.86Support 340.79
08 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20972 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹43.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 44.2 & 42.45 yesterday to end at 43.34. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

