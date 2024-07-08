Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹28.17, closing at ₹28.11. The high for the day was ₹29.33, and the low was ₹28.08. The market capitalization stood at ₹11661.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35, and the low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 6194005 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.33 & ₹28.08 yesterday to end at ₹28.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend