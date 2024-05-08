Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 25.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.67 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 25.98 and closed at 25.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26.6, while the low was 25.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Power is 10,311.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.35, and the 52-week low is 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3,354,095 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.42Support 125.07
Resistance 227.18Support 224.48
Resistance 327.77Support 323.72
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29311 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹25.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26.6 & 25.25 yesterday to end at 25.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

