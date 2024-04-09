Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹32.95, a close price of ₹32.58, a high of ₹32.95, and a low of ₹30.96. The market capitalization was ₹12,436.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,490,552 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹32.58 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,490,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹32.58.