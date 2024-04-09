Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 32.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.96 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 32.95, a close price of 32.58, a high of 32.95, and a low of 30.96. The market capitalization was 12,436.54 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 9.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,490,552 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹32.58 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,490,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 32.58.

