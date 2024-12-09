Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹43.7 and closed lower at ₹43.12, experiencing a high of ₹45.27 and a low of ₹43.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,871.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,424,176 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹45.69, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹44.48
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹45.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹46.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹46.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 3.28%, currently trading at ₹45.94. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a substantial rise of 91.35%, reaching ₹45.94. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.96%
|3 Months
|46.27%
|6 Months
|77.96%
|YTD
|90.94%
|1 Year
|91.35%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.43
|Support 1
|43.38
|Resistance 2
|46.37
|Support 2
|42.27
|Resistance 3
|47.48
|Support 3
|41.33
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20574 k
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹43.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.27 & ₹43.35 yesterday to end at ₹44.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend