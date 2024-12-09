Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 2.72 %. The stock closed at 44.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.69 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 43.7 and closed lower at 43.12, experiencing a high of 45.27 and a low of 43.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 17,871.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,424,176 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33:45 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹45.69, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹44.48

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 45.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 46.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 46.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18:46 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 3.28%, currently trading at 45.94. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a substantial rise of 91.35%, reaching 45.94. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.96%
3 Months46.27%
6 Months77.96%
YTD90.94%
1 Year91.35%
09 Dec 2024, 09:04:06 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Reliance Power, Laurus Labs, Paytm, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-suven-pharma-reliance-power-laurus-labs-paytm-and-more-11733674713489.html

09 Dec 2024, 09:04:06 AM IST

Why will Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price be in focus today?

Reliance Power stock price has rallied more than 80% in six months and delivered over 85% returns year-to-date (YTD). This compares with the equity benchmark Sensex’s gains of 8.8% in six months and 13% rally YTD.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/why-will-anil-ambani-owned-reliance-power-share-price-be-in-focus-today-11733713863494.html

09 Dec 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.43Support 143.38
Resistance 246.37Support 242.27
Resistance 347.48Support 341.33
09 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20574 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05:00 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹43.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 45.27 & 43.35 yesterday to end at 44.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

