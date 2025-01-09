Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹43.57 and closed slightly lower at ₹43.34. The stock reached a high of ₹43.57 and a low of ₹41.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,023.92 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,896,948 shares for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1896 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹43.57 & ₹41.75 yesterday to end at ₹42.38. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.