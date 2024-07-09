Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 29.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.33 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 29.3 and closed at 29.03. The high for the day was 29.3, while the low was 28.11. The market capitalization stood at 11380.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 34.35 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,388,435 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.06Support 127.87
Resistance 229.78Support 227.4
Resistance 330.25Support 326.68
09 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57710 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹29.03 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 29.3 & 28.11 yesterday to end at 29.03. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

