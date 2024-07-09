Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹29.3 and closed at ₹29.03. The high for the day was ₹29.3, while the low was ₹28.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹11380.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,388,435 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.06
|Support 1
|27.87
|Resistance 2
|29.78
|Support 2
|27.4
|Resistance 3
|30.25
|Support 3
|26.68
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.3 & ₹28.11 yesterday to end at ₹29.03. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.