Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹25.57 and closed at ₹25.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹26.15 and the low was ₹25.36. The market capitalization stands at ₹10,347.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3,000,645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 47.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26.15 & ₹25.36 yesterday to end at ₹25.67. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
