Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 30.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.83 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 29.42, a close price of 30.96, a high of 30.9, and a low of 29.42. The market capitalization was at 11,982.62 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35, while the 52-week low was 10.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4,506,781 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 4,506,781 shares with a closing price of 30.96.

