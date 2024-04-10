Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹29.42, a close price of ₹30.96, a high of ₹30.9, and a low of ₹29.42. The market capitalization was at ₹11,982.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35, while the 52-week low was ₹10.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4,506,781 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹30.96 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 4,506,781 shares with a closing price of ₹30.96.