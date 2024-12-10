Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹44.82 and closed slightly lower at ₹44.48. The stock reached a high of ₹46 and a low of ₹43.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹17,831.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,632,137 shares for Reliance Power.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1632 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46 & ₹43.5 yesterday to end at ₹44.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend