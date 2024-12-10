Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 44.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 44.82 and closed slightly lower at 44.48. The stock reached a high of 46 and a low of 43.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 17,831.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,632,137 shares for Reliance Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18423 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1632 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 46 & 43.5 yesterday to end at 44.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

