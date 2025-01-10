Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹41.66 and closed higher at ₹42.38, reaching a high of ₹42.37 and a low of ₹40.27. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹16,172.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 3,454,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.66
|Support 1
|39.56
|Resistance 2
|43.06
|Support 2
|38.86
|Resistance 3
|43.76
|Support 3
|37.46
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.37 & ₹40.27 yesterday to end at ₹40.27. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.