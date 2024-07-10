Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹28.4 and closed at ₹28.33. The stock reached a high of ₹28.8 and a low of ₹28.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,295.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹14.88. The BSE volume for the day was 2,788,895 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has dropped by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹28.11. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant increase of 86.64% to reach ₹28.11. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|-12.39%
|6 Months
|-10.26%
|YTD
|20.56%
|1 Year
|86.64%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.61
|Support 1
|27.8
|Resistance 2
|29.12
|Support 2
|27.5
|Resistance 3
|29.42
|Support 3
|26.99
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.8 & ₹28.06 yesterday to end at ₹28.33. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.