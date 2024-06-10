Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at ₹25.43 and closed at ₹25. The stock reached a high of ₹27 and a low of ₹25.25. The market capitalization stood at 10472.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹13.04. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 6258794 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 11 AM is 93.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹26.2, up by 4.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.88 and 25.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.42
|Support 1
|25.99
|Resistance 2
|26.67
|Support 2
|25.81
|Resistance 3
|26.85
|Support 3
|25.56
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27 & ₹25.25 yesterday to end at ₹25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend