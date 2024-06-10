Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 4.28 %. The stock closed at 25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.07 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power opened at 25.43 and closed at 25. The stock reached a high of 27 and a low of 25.25. The market capitalization stood at 10472.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 13.04. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 6258794 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 11:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 93.13% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 11 AM is 93.13% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 26.2, up by 4.8%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

10 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.88 and 25.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.42Support 125.99
Resistance 226.67Support 225.81
Resistance 326.85Support 325.56
10 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27 & 25.25 yesterday to end at 25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

