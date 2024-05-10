Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹25.99 and closed at ₹25.76 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹25.99 and the low was ₹24.55. The market capitalization was ₹9950.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3,090,354 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.6
|Support 1
|24.45
|Resistance 2
|26.35
|Support 2
|24.05
|Resistance 3
|26.75
|Support 3
|23.3
The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹25.99 & ₹24.55 yesterday to end at ₹25.76. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
