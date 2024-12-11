Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 44.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.66 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 44.53 and closed slightly lower at 44.35. The stock reached a high of 45.30 and a low of 42.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 18,020.13 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,303,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.93Support 143.28
Resistance 246.86Support 241.56
Resistance 348.58Support 340.63
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18662 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1303 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 45.3 & 42.7 yesterday to end at 44.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

