Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹44.53 and closed slightly lower at ₹44.35. The stock reached a high of ₹45.30 and a low of ₹42.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹18,020.13 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,303,899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.93
|Support 1
|43.28
|Resistance 2
|46.86
|Support 2
|41.56
|Resistance 3
|48.58
|Support 3
|40.63
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1303 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹45.3 & ₹42.7 yesterday to end at ₹44.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend