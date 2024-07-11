Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹28.14 and a close price of ₹28.12. The high for the day was ₹28.32, while the low was ₹26.93. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,074.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the low was ₹14.88. The BSE volume for the day was 3,787,013 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.32 & ₹26.93 yesterday to end at ₹27.57. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.