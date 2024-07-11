Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 28.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.57 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 28.14 and a close price of 28.12. The high for the day was 28.32, while the low was 26.93. The market capitalization stood at 11,074.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the low was 14.88. The BSE volume for the day was 3,787,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49662 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.32 & 26.93 yesterday to end at 27.57. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.