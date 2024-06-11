Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 4.91 %. The stock closed at 26.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 27.62, a close price of 26.07, a high of 28, and a low of 27.16. The market capitalization was 10,966.33 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,751,771 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Power's share price increased by 7.59% to reach 28.05, outperforming its peers. While Rattan India Power is experiencing a decline, companies like KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are seeing a rise in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KPI Green Energy1804.456.00.332109.25377.510877.7
Rattanindia Enterprises75.350.60.894.8537.5610415.4
Reliance Power28.051.987.5934.3513.811267.6
Rattan India Power16.29-0.85-4.9621.133.968747.9
Nava620.4519.953.32610.0289.39002.77
11 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 160.77% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 10 AM is 160.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 28.67, up by 9.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power touched a high of 28.67 & a low of 27.17 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.17Support 127.67
Resistance 229.67Support 226.67
Resistance 330.67Support 326.17
11 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 6.79% to reach 27.84, outperforming its peers in the market. While KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Rattan India Power saw declines, Nava, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.15% and Sensex up by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KPI Green Energy1796.9-1.55-0.092109.25377.510832.18
Rattanindia Enterprises74.42-0.33-0.4494.8537.5610286.85
Reliance Power27.841.776.7934.3513.811183.25
Rattan India Power16.29-0.85-4.9621.133.968747.9
Nava623.122.63.76610.0289.39041.22
11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28 & 27.16 yesterday to end at 26.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.