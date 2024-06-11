Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹27.62, a close price of ₹26.07, a high of ₹28, and a low of ₹27.16. The market capitalization was ₹10,966.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2,751,771 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Power's share price increased by 7.59% to reach ₹28.05, outperforming its peers. While Rattan India Power is experiencing a decline, companies like KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are seeing a rise in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KPI Green Energy
|1804.45
|6.0
|0.33
|2109.25
|377.5
|10877.7
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.35
|0.6
|0.8
|94.85
|37.56
|10415.4
|Reliance Power
|28.05
|1.98
|7.59
|34.35
|13.8
|11267.6
|Rattan India Power
|16.29
|-0.85
|-4.96
|21.13
|3.96
|8747.9
|Nava
|620.45
|19.95
|3.32
|610.0
|289.3
|9002.77
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 10 AM is 160.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹28.67, up by 9.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power touched a high of 28.67 & a low of 27.17 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.17
|Support 1
|27.67
|Resistance 2
|29.67
|Support 2
|26.67
|Resistance 3
|30.67
|Support 3
|26.17
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 6.79% to reach ₹27.84, outperforming its peers in the market. While KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Rattan India Power saw declines, Nava, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.15% and Sensex up by 0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KPI Green Energy
|1796.9
|-1.55
|-0.09
|2109.25
|377.5
|10832.18
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|74.42
|-0.33
|-0.44
|94.85
|37.56
|10286.85
|Reliance Power
|27.84
|1.77
|6.79
|34.35
|13.8
|11183.25
|Rattan India Power
|16.29
|-0.85
|-4.96
|21.13
|3.96
|8747.9
|Nava
|623.1
|22.6
|3.76
|610.0
|289.3
|9041.22
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28 & ₹27.16 yesterday to end at ₹26.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend