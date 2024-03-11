Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 22.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.09 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹22.28 and closed at ₹22.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23 and the low was ₹22. The market capitalization stood at ₹8582.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,560,479 shares.
11 Mar 2024, 09:40:43 AM IST
Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.09, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹22.52
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹23.09, showing a 2.53% increase in value with a net change of 0.57.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-5.85%
3 Months
-9.03%
6 Months
6.37%
YTD
-3.22%
1 Year
92.74%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:58 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹22.52, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹22.34
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹22.52, with a 0.81% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.18.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:49 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹22.34 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 1,560,479 shares and closed at a price of ₹22.34.
