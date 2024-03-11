Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 22.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.09 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 22.28 and closed at 22.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23 and the low was 22. The market capitalization stood at 8582.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 33.1 and 9.05 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,560,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40:43 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.09, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹22.52

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 23.09, showing a 2.53% increase in value with a net change of 0.57.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.85%
3 Months-9.03%
6 Months6.37%
YTD-3.22%
1 Year92.74%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:58 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹22.52, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹22.34

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 22.52, with a 0.81% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.18.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01:49 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹22.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 1,560,479 shares and closed at a price of 22.34.

